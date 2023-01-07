Picks, predictions for No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 22 Auburn on Saturday, January 7

A ranked SEC showdown will cap off a busy Saturday in college basketball as the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks head to the Plains to take on the No. 22 Auburn Tigers at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Neville Arena in Auburn, AL, and will air on the SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arkansas vs. Auburn odds

Spread: Auburn -2

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Auburn -130, Arkansas +110

Arkansas (12-2, 1-1 SEC) picked up its first conference victory on Wednesday when edging Missouri for a 74-68 victory. The Razorbacks scored just eight points in the first 10 minutes of action, but were able to overcome a poor start to surge in the second half for the win. Ricky Council came up huge with 25 points and seven rebounds for Arkansas.

Auburn (11-3, 1-1 SEC) is teetering on dropping out of the Top 25 after falling in a 76-64 loss to Georgia on Wednesday. The Tigers sent their opponents to the charity stripe numerous times throughout the game as the Bulldogs drained 22 of 32 free throw attempts throughout the evening. Johni Broome led Auburn with 22 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: Under 140.5

The margins between these two SEC foes are razor thin and both boast Top 20 defenses in adjusted efficiency. I anticipate this being a dogfight on the Plains so take the under in this showdown.