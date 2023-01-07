Picks, predictions for Kentucky vs. No. 7 Alabama on Saturday, January 7

We have a big-time showdown in the SEC on Saturday as the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide plays host to the Kentucky Wildcats at 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kentucky vs. Alabama odds

Spread: Alabama -6

Over/Under: 152.5

Moneyline: Alabama -250, Kentucky +210

Kentucky (10-4, 1-1 SEC) got its first conference win of the season on Tuesday, edging LSU in a 74-71 nailbiter. The Wildcats maintained a lead throughout the second half before the Tigers pulled to within one with 10 seconds left. Getting fouled, Jacob Toppin drained both of his free throws to push UK’s lead back out to three and LSU’s last-ditch effort to tie the game came up short. Oscar Tshiebwe stepped up with 19 points and 16 rebounds in the win.

Alabama (12-2, 2-0 SEC) cruised to an 84-62 victory over Ole Miss on Tuesday, grabbing its second win in SEC play. The Crimson Tide were in firm control for the vast majority of this contest and held the Rebels to under 10% shooting from three. Brandon Miller led with 17 points and five rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Alabama -6

Alabama has been dominant at Coleman Coliseum this season and I expect that trend to continue on Saturday afternoon. The matchup to watch here will be the highly ranked Crimson Tide defense going up against the highly ranked Wildcats offense and with the Tide holding opponents to just 42.7% shooting in effective field goal percentage, they should cause problems. Combine this with UK being 4-10 against the spread this season and I’m picking Alabama to cover at home.