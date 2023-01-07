Picks, predictions for Kansas State vs. No. 19 Baylor on Saturday, January 7

Big 12 play heats up on Saturday evening as the No. 19 Baylor Bears will play host to the Kansas State Wildcats at 6 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Ferrell Center in Waco, TX, and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas St. vs. Baylor odds

Spread: Baylor -6.5

Over/Under: 148

Moneyline: TBA

Kansas State (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) is hot on a seven-game winning streak heading into this showdown and last raced past Texas in a 116-103 shootout on Tuesday. The Wildcats shot 60% from the field throughout this track meet and took advantage of their free throw opportunities by going 31-33 from the charity stripe. Markquis Nowell had a big performance with 36 points and nine assists in the win.

Baylor (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) is still searching for its first conference win and were clipped by TCU in an 88-87 heartbreaker on Wednesday. After a Mike Miles Jr. three pulled the Horned Frogs to within one in the final minute, a Chuck Bannon Jr. jumper with four seconds left put TCU on top. The last-second layup attempt by Keyonte George missed the mark, dropping the Bears to 0-2 in Big 12 play. George had 27 points and six rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: Kansas State +6.5

Baylor may very well win this matchup at home, but Kansas State will most likely make them work for it on Saturday. Despite their 13-1 record, KenPom isn’t over the moon about the Wildcats with them being ranked 29th in the rankings. Nevertheless, they’re an elite team when it comes to forcing turnovers and will be up to the task for making things difficult for the Bears. Give me the Wildcats to cover.