Picks, predictions for Utah State vs. Boise State on Saturday, January 7

We have an intriguing Mountain West Conference showdown to look forward to on Saturday as the Utah State Aggies head north to meet the Boise State Broncos at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, ID, and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Utah State vs. Boise State odds

Spread: Boise -1

Over/Under: 138

Moneyline: TBA

Utah State (13-2, 2-0 MWC) has broken off three straight wins heading into this contest and last grounded Air Force in a 77-65 victory on Tuesday. The Aggies never trailed throughout the entire contest and had a number of advantages, particularly getting 27 free throw attempts to the Falcons’ seven. Steven Ashworth came off the bench to drop 15 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Boise State (11-4, 1-1 MWC) notched its first conference win of the year when edging San Jose State 67-64 on Tuesday. The Broncos held a 12-point lead coming out of halftime but the Spartans made a late push to get back into the contest. With the game tied at 64 in the final moments, Marcus Shaver Jr. came up with a clutch three with two seconds left to put Boise State on top for good. Chibuzo Agbo led with 15 points in the win.

The Pick: Under 138

We’ll see an interesting clash in this contest with Utah State boasting the 18th ranked offense in adjusted efficiency while Boise State has the 15th ranked defense in the same category. When determining who gets the edge in dictating the terms of this matchup, I’ll lean with the home team turning this into a slugfest. Take the under.