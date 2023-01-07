Picks, predictions for No. 25 Iowa State vs. No. 17 TCU on Saturday, January 7

Big 12 action is heating up and we have a ranked matchup to look forward to on Saturday as the No. 25 Iowa State Cyclones hit the road to battle the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX, and will air on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa State vs. TCU odds

Spread: TCU -6

Over/Under: 132.5

Moneyline: TCU -250, Iowa State +210

Iowa State (11-2, 2-0 Big 12) has rattled off four straight victories heading into this matchup and last edged Oklahoma 63-60 on Wednesday. This was a tight contest down the stretch and the Cyclones were able to get the last laugh. A clutch three by Caleb Grill with 30 seconds left gave them a three-point lead and after OU responded with a layup, Osun Osunniyi made both of his free throws with five seconds left. Grill led with 20 points in the win.

TCU (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) came up huge with an 88-87 victory over rival Baylor on Wednesday night. Trailing by four in the final minute, Mike Miles Jr. came through with a clutch three with 47 seconds left before a clutch Chuck O’Bannon Jr. jumper with four seconds left put the Horned Frogs over the top. Miles led TCU with a huge 33-point outing in the win.

The Pick: Over 132.5

These are two Big 12 teams with plenty of momentum on their side in the early goings of conference play and I expect this to be an extremely competitive battle. Defense is the strong suit for both lineups with both ranked in the top 20 in adjusted efficiency, but I anticipate the offenses to get going enough to easily surpass the 130 threshold here. Take the over.