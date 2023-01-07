Picks, predictions for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech on Saturday, January 7

Big 12 action continues to rev up on Saturday and we’ll have a showdown to look forward to between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX, and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech odds

Spread: Texas Tech -5

Over/Under: 133

Moneyline: TBA

Oklahoma (9-5, 0-2 Big 12) has dropped back-to-back one possession games to open Big 12 play, last falling to Iowa State in a tough 63-60 loss on Wednesday. This was a tight contest down the stretch and a clutch three by Iowa State’s Caleb Grill with 30 seconds left gave them a three-point lead. After the Sooners responded with a Jalen Hill tip-in, Osun Osunniyi made both of his free throws with five seconds left to plant the Cyclones on top for good. Hill dropped 16 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Texas Tech (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) was also the victim of a close conference loss this week, falling to Kansas 75-72 on Tuesday. The Red Raiders were able to cut into a 12-point deficit in the second half and were knocking on the door when a Kevin Obanor layup pulled them to within one with just over a minute left. However, Tech was only able to get one shot off against the defending champs in the final minute, dropping them to 0-2 in league play. Obanor came away with 27 points in and seven rebounds in the contest.

The Pick: Texas Tech -5

Both clubs are hungry for their first Big 12 victory of the season and I give the edge to the Red Raiders here. Both teams are averaging 57% from the field in effective field goal percentage but the Red Raiders have an effective defense that could potentially neutralize the Sooners. I’ll lean with Texas Tech to cover here.