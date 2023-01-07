Picks, predictions for N.C. State vs. Virginia Tech on Saturday, January 7

The NC State Wolfpack will hit the road for a Saturday night matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies from Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. The game is set to get started at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ACCNX.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Spread: Va. Tech -5.5

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: TBA

NC State (12-4, 2-3 ACC) won four of its last five games and is coming off a dominant performance in an 84-60 home win over the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday night behind 24 points from Terquavion Smith. The Wolfpack rate 42nd overall in KenPom with a better offense than defense in adjusted efficiency. Jack Clark missed the most recent game with an injury.

Virginia Tech (11-4, 1-3 ACC) will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss on Saturday night, and all of those three defeats have come by five points or less. The Hokies fell short at home on Wednesday night, and Grant Basile was the team’s leading scorer with 17 points and seven rebounds. Only six Virginia Tech players scored in that matchup with Hunter Cattoor out with an injury.

The Pick: NC State +5.5

Virginia Tech should be winning these games, but the losses keep piling up. This will be fascinating to see how fired up the Hokies are coming into this game and if they’re mentally tough enough to put an end to this skid. Regardless, I think four points are too many, so let’s go with the road dogs to cover this number.