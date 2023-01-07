Picks, predictions for Michigan vs. Michigan State on Saturday, January 7

The Michigan Wolverines will look to remain undefeated in conference play when they travel to play the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday afternoon from Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. The game will get started at 2:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan vs. Michigan State odds

Spread: Michigan State -4

Over/Under: 139

Moneyline: Michigan State -175, Michigan +150

Michigan (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) won the first two games of 2023 over the Maryland Terrapins and Penn State Nittany Lions after closing out the year with a brutal loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas. Hunter Dickinson is the team leader with 18.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game on the season, but the Wolverines’ struggles have come on the defensive end where they rate 77th in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency.

Michigan State (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will bring a five-game winning streak into this contest, and the Spartans blew out the Nebraska Cornhuskers 74-56 at home on Tuesday night. Michigan State is led by Tyson Walker in scoring as he will enter this matchup with 13.9 points per game, and Joey Hauser averages 13.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

The Pick: Michigan State -4

The Spartans have an extra day of rest without needing to travel, while the Wolverines will hit the road for the first time in more than two weeks. The biggest weakness in this game is the Michigan defense by a significant margin according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, and Michigan State should take advantage on Saturday afternoon.