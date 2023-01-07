Picks, predictions for Clemson vs. Pittsburgh on Saturday, January 7

The Clemson Tigers will hit the road for Saturday afternoon’s game against the Pitt Panthers in a matchup between the final two unbeaten teams in ACC play from Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The game will tip off at 4:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh odds

Spread: Pitt -2.5

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: TBA

Clemson (12-3, 4-0 ACC) will look to extend its winning streak to five games, and the Tigers picked up a road win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday night. They rate just outside the top 50 in the latest KenPom ratings, and the Tigers have been without guard Alex Hemenway hasn’t played since December 17th.

Pitt (11-4, 4-0 ACC) picked up five wins in a row heading into Saturday’s contest, and the last three victories came by a single possession. The Panthers are just outside the top 60 in KenPom, and they’ve dealt with some key absences recently. John Hugley IV hasn’t taken the floor since December 10th, and head coach Jeff Capel said the issue is not academic or injury related.

The Pick: Clemson +2.5

It feels like this game could go either way especially considering how many close games Pitt has found itself in recently, so getting three points on either side is a strong play. Two of Clemson’s last three games were road victories, so this team doesn’t panic away from home.