Picks, predictions for Creighton vs. UConn on Saturday, January 7

The No. 4 UConn Huskies will return home for Saturday afternoon’s Big East contest against the Creighton Bluejays from Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut. The game will start at noon ET and will air on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Creighton vs. Connecticut odds

Spread: UConn -6.5

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: UConn -300, Creighton +250

UConn (14-2, 3-2 Big East) lost two games in a row, both of which were conference games on the road. The Huskies fell short 73-61 earlier this week against the Providence Friars as they shot just 22.7% from long range on 22 attempts with Jordan Hawkins leading the way with 15 points. The Huskies are one of just two teams rated inside the top 10 in KenPom’s offensive and defensive efficiency.

Creighton (9-6, 3-1 Big East) won three consecutive games with all of those conference victories coming by 15 points or more. The Bluejays are significantly better than their record suggests as a top-20 team overall in KenPom, and they hammered the Seton Hall Pirates 83-61 at home on Tuesday night behind Ryan Kalkbrenner, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Pick: Creighton +9

Creighton is a good basketball team that should not be this big of underdogs against just about every program in the country. The Bluejays have found their stride over the last few weeks, and they should be motivated against a team still ranked inside the top five.