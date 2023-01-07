Picks, predictions for Wisconsin vs. Illinois on Saturday, January 7

The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers will travel to play the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday afternoon from State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. The matchup will tip off at 1:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois odds

Spread: Illinois -7

Over/Under: 131.5

Moneyline: Illinois -300, Wisconsin +250

Wisconsin (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten) will look to extend its winning streak to seven games without a loss in conference play early on. The Badgers knocked off the Minnesota Golden Gophers 63-60 at home on Tuesday night, but leading scorer Tyler Wahl exited with a foot injury. The Badgers rate near the slowest teams in the country in terms of KenPom’s adjusted tempo with a much better defense than offense.

Illinois (9-5, 0-3 Big Ten) has gotten off to a horrible start to its conference schedule and is coming off a 73-60 road loss to the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday night. The Fighting Illini are led by Terrence Shannon Jr., who is putting up 17.1 points per game on the season and finished with seven assists in the loss earlier this week.

The Pick: Illinois -7

Be sure to check injury reports for Wahl’s status but regardless, Illinois is a strong bet in this spot. The Illini have a significant sense of urgency after an 0-3 start to conference play, and they will be fired up to return home for a shot at a team that hasn’t lost a Big Ten game. Six of the Badgers’ 13 games have been decided by a single possession, but the Illini are the best bet in Champaign.