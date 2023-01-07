Picks, predictions for Oregon vs. Utah on Saturday, January 7

The Utah Utes are off to a hot start on conference play and will look to keep that going into Saturday night’s matchup against the Oregon Ducks from Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oregon vs. Utah odds

Spread: Utah -5.5

Over/Under: 136

Moneyline: TBA

Oregon (8-7, 2-2 Pac-12) is coming off an embarrassing loss to the Colorado Buffaloes 68-41 on Thursday night as the Ducks were outplayed in just about every aspect of this contest. Quincy Guerrier led the team with just 10 points, and the Ducks will enter Saturday outside the top 70 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor.

Utah (12-4, 5-0 Pac-12) will look to stay undefeated early on in the conference play and will enter on a three-game winning streak. The Utes smashed the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday night 79-60 at home behind Branden Carlson, who put up 27 points and 11 rebounds. The Utes are a much better roster on the defensive end of the floor, while they can struggle to score.

The Pick: Oregon +5.5

Go against everything we saw from these two programs earlier this week. Utah has to be feeling great about itself right now, while Oregon better be focused to put together a much better performance from its poor effort against Colorado. The Ducks have plenty of value based on what happened on Thursday night, and it’s a great time for bettors to take advantage.