Picks, predictions for Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara on Saturday, January 7

The ninth-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will look to keep their winning streak alive on the road in Saturday night’s game against the Santa Clara Broncos from Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California. The matchup will get started at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara odds

Spread: Gonzaga -7.5

Over/Under: 157.5

Moneyline: TBA

Gonzaga (13-3, 2-0 West Coast) won eight games in a row and held on for a 77-75 road victory over the San Francisco Dons on Thursday night as Rasir Bolton led the way with 21 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, and added the game-winning bucket in the final seconds. The Bulldogs are rated fifth in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency but barely inside the top 75 defensively heading into Saturday’s matchup.

Santa Clara (14-4, 2-1 West Coast) won six of its last seven games and went on the road for an 89-79 victory over the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday night. The Broncos were led by Brandin Podziemski, who had 27 points and 10 rebounds with six assists, and he’s averaging 18.8 points and 8.6 rebounds on the season. Santa Clara is barely inside the top 100 overall in KenPom rolling into Saturday night.

The Pick: Santa Clara +7.5

Gonzaga will play on the road for the second time in three nights, and it will get Santa Clara’s best effort as it returns to the home floor on Saturday night. The Broncos haven’t played a team anywhere close to the talent level of Gonzaga, but they’ve developed a winning culture and are good enough to keep the deficit within this number.