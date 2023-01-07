Picks, predictions for LSU vs. Texas A&M on Saturday, January 7

The LSU Tigers will play their second consecutive conference road game on Saturday night when they travel to play the Texas A&M Aggies from Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. Tip off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET and will air on SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

LSU vs. Texas A&M odds

Spread: Texas A&M -4.5

Over/Under: 139.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -190, LSU +160

LSU (12-2, 1-1 SEC) had a seven-game winning streak ended earlier this week when it fell short 74-71 against the Kentucky Wildcats on the road despite leading scorer KJ Williams going for 23 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. He is putting up 18.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, and the Tigers are barely inside the top 75 in KenPom overall.

Texas A&M (9-5, 1-0 SEC) won three matchups in a row including a 66-63 road victory over the Florida Gators on Wednesday night as Julius Marble, Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford all scored 17 points. The Aggies struggle on the defensive end at around 100 in adjusted efficiency, and their strength certainly comes offensively.

The Pick: LSU +4.5

The biggest strength in this game is the Texas A&M offense, while the weakness is the Aggies defense. LSU is about the same on both ends of the floor, but the Tigers had an extra day off between games and will play hard coming off such a close loss earlier in the week. Take LSU getting the points.