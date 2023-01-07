Picks, predictions for UNLV vs. New Mexico on Saturday, January 7

The No. 21 New Mexico Lobos suffered loss No. 1 of the season earlier this week as they move into Saturday night’s home matchup with the UNLV Rebels from The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The game will get started at 9:30 p.m. ET and air on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UNLV vs. New Mexico odds

Spread: New Mexico -5

Over/Under: 149.5

Moneyline: TBA

UNLV (11-3, 0-2 Mountain West) will look to avoid its third consecutive loss, and this will be the Rebels first game of 2023. The Rebels are coming off a home loss to the San Diego State Aztecs 76-67 despite Luis Rodriguez scoring 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor. UNLV has a top-50 defense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but its offense is outside the top 150.

New Mexico (14-1, 2-1 Mountain West) started the season undefeated through the first 14 games before Tuesday night’s 71-67 road loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs as Jamal Mashburn Jr. went for 22 points. He’s leading the team with 17.5 points per game, and the Lobos are led by the offensive end of the floor.

The Pick: New Mexico -5

The Lobos are in a good spot to put together a strong performance coming out of a loss especially considering they’re returning home. This is a significant offensive mismatch, and it’s tough to find a reason why UNLV will be able to hang with New Mexico. Take the Lobos to cover the number.