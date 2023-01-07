NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Kansas City Chiefs fan

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first game of Week 18. Although the Raiders have been eliminated from playoff contention, the matchup was flexed to a solo Saturday slot, with kickoff at Allegiant Stadium scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

The Chiefs are a nine-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are -435 on the moneyline while the Raiders are +350 underdogs. If they Chiefs win, they clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they do not settle home-field for the AFC title game. Due to the cancellation of the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game, the AFC title game could end up on a neutral field based on the outcome of Chiefs-Raiders, Bills-Patriots, and Bengals-Ravens.

If you are a Chiefs fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their playoff seeding.

Bills vs. Patriots

The Bills can still claim the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage if they win and the Chiefs lose. While the Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed with just a win, they need help if they want to host every possible iteration of the 2023 AFC Championship Game.

If the Chiefs and Bills both win this weekend, a potential Chiefs-Bills AFC title game would be played at a neutral site. Additionally, if the Bills and Chiefs both lose and the Ravens win or tie, a Bills-Chiefs title game would be at a neutral site. Finally, if the Bills and Chiefs both lose and the Bengals win, a Chiefs-Bills or Chiefs-Bengals AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

The Bills are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bills are -320 on the moneyline while the Patriots are +265.

Bengals vs. Ravens

If the Chiefs win, Bengals-Ravens has no impact on them. However, if the Chiefs lose, KC fans would be rooting for the Ravens in this game to remove one of the neutral field scenarios.

The Ravens are a nine-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bengals are -410 on the moneyline while the Ravens are +330.