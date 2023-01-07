NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Jacksonville Jaguars fan

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday and they have a big opportunity to open Week 18. If the Jaguars beat the Titans, they will clinch the AFC South title and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC, and the Jaguars are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If the Titans lose, they are eliminated from playoff contention. However, if the Jaguars lose, they still have a road to the playoffs by way of the wild card. If the Dolphins, Patriots, and Steelers all lose on Sunday, the Jaguars can clinch the final wild card berth.

If you are a Jaguars fan, here’s what you need to know about three games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Dolphins vs. Jets

The Dolphins will be starting QB Skylar Thompson due to injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. The Jets will be starting Joe Flacco due to Mike White’s rib injuries. Zach Wilson will be Flacco’s backup. Miami needs a win and a Patriots loss to earn a playoff berth.

The Dolphins are field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are -175 on the moneyline while the Patriots are +1750.

Patriots vs. Bills

The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with a win, while a loss would require them to get some help. The Bills have won the AFC East but have a chance at claiming the No. 1 seed or a neutral field AFC title game depending on some other results. But they have something to play for in this.

The Patriots are a touchdown underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are +260 on the moneyline while the Bills are -315.

Steelers vs. Browns

The Steelers need a win and losses by the Dolphins and Patriots to clinch a playoff berth. They face a Browns team with nothing to play for other than pride and to serve as a spoiler. The Steelers are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are -135 on the moneyline while the Browns are +115.