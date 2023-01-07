NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Tennessee Titans fan

The Tennessee Titans travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a must-win game in Week 18. If the Titans win, they will win the AFC South and claim the No. 4 seed in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. If they lose, their season is over and they head home for the offseason.

The game takes place at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday night with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. It’s a win-and-in game for both teams. The Jaguars can still get in as a wild card if a few things go their way on Sunday, but they can guarantee their own playoff berth with a win over the Titans.

The Jaguars won the first game between these two teams, winning 36-22 back in Week 14. The Titans led for most of the first half, but the Jaguars took their first lead with 11 seconds left in the second quarter and never surrendered the lead. If the Titans win on Saturday, they would claim the division title by virtue of a better divisional record.

The Titans are a 6.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jacksonville is a -260 favorite on the moneyline while Tennessee is a +220 underdog.