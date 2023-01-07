Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, January 7

With only five games on Saturday’s NBA slate, finding the right player props to back can be challenging. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 7.5 rebounds vs. Spurs (-130)

Tatum has been a force on the glass of late, averaging 8.7 rebounds per game in his last seven contests. He’s gone over this line four times, with two unders coming at seven rebounds. On Saturday, Tatum gets to go up against a fatigued Spurs team that struggles offensively and will likely be without their two best players. There’s a chance the Celtics get a blowout win and Tatum doesn’t play enough minutes to hit this number but if he gets enough time this is a strong over to back.

Lauri Markkanen over 27.5 points vs. Bulls (-115)

This is a big number even for Markkanen, who has broken out this season in Utah. He’s averaging 29.5 points per game in his last 12, including a 49-point showing last time out. This is a revenge game for Markkanen, who also gets the benefit of facing the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back. Take the stretch forward to have a nice scoring night.

Jordan Poole over 5.5 assists vs. Magic (+120)

Poole has been dishing the rock well lately, hitting the over on this line in two of the last three games. He had five assists in his lone under. The Warriors are moving the ball well offensively, with their point guard taking the initiative to lead the charge himself. With Andrew Wiggins coming back into the lineup, Poole could continue taking on more of a creator role for the Warriors.