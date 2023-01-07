NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, January 7

We’ve got just four games on Saturday’s main NBA slate, which makes finding value plays for DFS lineups a bit more challenging. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings, $5,000

Barnes has topped 30 DKFP in back-to-back games and could see more shots if Malik Monk is ruled out Saturday. The veteran small forward has been excellent in Sacramento’s high-powered offense, averaging 25.3 DKFP per game on the season. If the Lakers rest their top players, Barnes will have some favorable matchups in this contest.

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz, $4,800

Kessler is a consistent force for Utah. He’s topped 20 DKFP in five straight games and although he doesn’t get a ton of playing time, he finds a way to deliver solid production. Kessler might have an easier time finding points in the paint against the Bulls, who are on the second night of a back-to-back set. Back him as a value play at this price point.

Anthony Lamb, Golden State Warriors, $4,300

Lamb is going to see a reduction in minutes with Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala both set to enter the rotation, but there’s a good chance the Warriors don’t push either player too hard. That means the combo forward should still see enough time to deliver at this price. Lamb has been playing well of late, and the Magic offer a favorable matchup.