Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Kings on Saturday

We go over some of the best betting options for Saturday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks v Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings slam dunks over Onyeka Okongwu of the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on January 04, 2023 in Sacramento, California.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers (18-21) hope to keep their winning ways going when they face the Sacramento Kings (20-17) in a Pacific division showdown Saturday night. The Lakers have won four straight, while the Kings are 3-4 in their last seven games.

The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back set, so we’ll see how they handle LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker remain out. For the Kings, Malik Monk is questionable with a calf injury.

The Kings are 8.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 241.5.

Lakers vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +8.5

The lines are interesting, because the spread seems to indicate the Lakers might rest players while the total implies everyone will play. The Kings are 2-0 against the Lakers this season but only covered the spread once. That came before LA’s recent winning run. With the Lakers playing well and the Kings in a bit of a funk, take the road team to cover assuming James and Westbrook suit up.

Over/Under: Under 241.5

These teams went over the total in their recent matchup and under in the first game. Once again, we’re seeing a ridiculously high number on the total with the Kings involved. Sacramento has gone under in five of the last seven games, including the last three with a total over 240. Take the under once again.

