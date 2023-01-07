Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Kings on Saturday

The Los Angeles Lakers (18-21) hope to keep their winning ways going when they face the Sacramento Kings (20-17) in a Pacific division showdown Saturday night. The Lakers have won four straight, while the Kings are 3-4 in their last seven games.

The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back set, so we’ll see how they handle LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker remain out. For the Kings, Malik Monk is questionable with a calf injury.

The Kings are 8.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 241.5.

Lakers vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +8.5

The lines are interesting, because the spread seems to indicate the Lakers might rest players while the total implies everyone will play. The Kings are 2-0 against the Lakers this season but only covered the spread once. That came before LA’s recent winning run. With the Lakers playing well and the Kings in a bit of a funk, take the road team to cover assuming James and Westbrook suit up.

Over/Under: Under 241.5

These teams went over the total in their recent matchup and under in the first game. Once again, we’re seeing a ridiculously high number on the total with the Kings involved. Sacramento has gone under in five of the last seven games, including the last three with a total over 240. Take the under once again.