Best DFS lineup strategy for Titans-Jaguars on Saturday

The Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South battle. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN and ABC. The winner of this game will win the division and earn the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Injuries

The Titans have ruled out CB Davontae Harris with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Treylon Burks (groin), LB Dylan Cole (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), S Amani Hooker (knee) and T Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

The Jaguars have yet to rule out any players. Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (ankle), S Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder), QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), LS Ross Matiscik (back), G Brandon Scherff (abdomen, ankle), LB Travon Walker (ankle) and S Andrew Wingard (shoulder) are questionable.

Captain’s Picks

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans ($17,700)

Josh Dobbs will be starting under center in this game which should allow the Titans to not go as run-heavy as they typically do without Ryan Tannehill. Even so, Henry has about as much upside as another player on the slate. In their first matchup this year, he had 17 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown, with three receptions for 34 more yards.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars ($16,200)

Lawrence is questionable for the game, but there’s no way that he sits with a trip to the playoffs on the line. He has just gotten better as the season has continued. In their first matchup, Lawrence threw for 368 yards with three touchdowns. The Titans are allowing the third-most DFS points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Value Plays

Jamal Agnew, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars ($1,200)

Agnew has had hits and misses this season, but the matchup has me thinking he is due for a hit. The Jags are going to take advantage of the porous passing defense, and Lawrence should air the ball out. Agnew did catch all three of his targets the last time these teams played each other. With value plays hard to come by, Agnew is a very cheap play with upside.

Riley Patterson, K, Jacksonville Jaguars ($4,200)

When it comes to value plays, I always like looking at which team’s kicker has upside. The Jaguars' offense has been clicking, which has seen Patterson getting more opportunities. Jacksonville should be able to move down the field, and if they struggle to get into the endzone it just means more chances for Patterson. In their first matchup, Patterson connected on all three field goal attempts and hit all three extra points.