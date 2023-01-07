What scenarios would result in the AFC title game taking place on a neutral field

The 2023 NFL Playoffs get started on Saturday, December 14 and there’s a chance this year’s tournament features a unique situation. We could see the AFC Championship Game played on a neutral site.

Due to the cancellation of Week 17’s Bills-Bengals game, Cincinnati and Buffalo will play one fewer game than the rest of the league. Both teams were in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC alongside the Chiefs. If the Bills and Chiefs both won out, they would remain tied for first and the tie would go to the Bills. If the Bills lost to the Bengals, Cincinnati would have had a chance to push the Chiefs for the top seed.

The cancellation of Bills-Bengals removed that possibility and the Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed on Saturday afternoon when they face the Raiders in Las Vegas. However, due to the missed opportunity for the No. 1 seed, the NFL has created three options where the AFC title game would be played on a neutral field rather than in Kansas City.

The three scenarios are as follows based on Week 18 results involving Bills-Patriots, Chiefs-Raiders, and Bengals-Ravens: