Trevor Lawrence injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, January 7. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game set to air on ABC and ESPN. With a win, the Jags will win the AFC South division and earn the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. With a loss, they would need some other stipulations to fall their way to clinch the final Wild Card spot. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is questionable for the game with a toe injury.

Fantasy football implications

Lawrence didn’t practice Tuesday but then was able to log limited participation in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Although he is questionable, it would be shocking to see him not play with a trip to the playoffs on the line.

Lawrence has played in all 16 games this season and has completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,901 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has gotten better throughout the season. The last time he played the Titans, he had 368 passing yards with three touchdowns.

If you have any lingering fantasy football leagues, Lawrence is a solid play this week. He is also a good play for DFS lineups.