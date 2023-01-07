Treylon Burks injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

The Tennessee Titans will go on the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ABC and ESPN. With a win, the Titans will secure the AFC South division title and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. With a loss, their season is done. They may be playing without rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks who is questionable with a groin injury.

Fantasy football implications

Burks was added to the injury report on Wednesday and logged limited practice participation. Unfortunately, he was downgraded on Thursday and didn’t practice. The late add to the injury report is concerning, but with it possibly being the last game of the season you know Burks is going to do what he can to play.

Burks has played in 10 games in his rookie season. He has 29 receptions on 47 targets for 425 yards and a touchdown. His year has been derailed by injuries, but he has had a decent season. Quarterback Josh Dobbs will be making his second start of the year. Last week, Burks caught four of his eight targets for 66 yards. He missed the game earlier this season against the Jags.

If you have any lingering fantasy football leagues, don’t play a banged-up Burks. That being said, if you are going to set a DFS lineup, Burks does have upside if he is active.