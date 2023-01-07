Harrison Butker injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to close the regular season when facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET and kicker Harrison Butker is listed as questionable for the matchup. Butker has been dealing with back spasms and missed practice on Wednesday before returning on Thursday.

The Chiefs kicker has been banged up for a good chunk of the season as he previously missed Weeks 2-5 with an ankle injury. That partially explains why the veteran is experiencing the most inconsistent season of his six-year career in Kansas City. Through 12 games played this season, he has missed a career-high six field goal attempts along with three extra points. Last week, he had a 51-yard attempt against the Broncos blocked and while that’s technically not his fault, in still goes on his ledger.

Fantasy football implications

Even if he’s good to go, I’d still advise against starting Butker if you’re participating in your championship game this week. There are plenty of more consistent kicking options you can lean on for the finale.