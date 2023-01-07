Mecole Hardman injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to close the regular season when facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET and wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been activated off IR for the Week 18 finale. He has been working his way back from an abdomen injury and is officially listed on the injury report as questionable.

Hardman has missed the entire back half of the 2022-23 season with the injury, last appearing in the team’s Week 9 victory over the Tennessee Titans on November 6. Prior to the injury, he was starting to hit his stride by catching a touchdown in three straight games before being placed on IR. The Titans game was his highest output of the season, catching six of nine targets for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy football implications

If your league is holding its championship this week, I’d advise against using a starting spot on Hardman. The Chiefs are most likely activating him for the playoffs and he’ll likely be on a pitch count as they ease him back onto the field.