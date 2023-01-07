Josh Jacobs injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

The Las Vegas Raiders will officially close a disappointing season on Saturday when hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET and running back Josh Jacobs is officially listed as questionable for the matchup. The star tailback has been dealing with a hip injury and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday for personal reasons.

While the Raiders have been eliminated from playoff contention, Jacobs still has a ton to play for individually. He currently leads the NFL in rushing with 1,608 yards and can effectively guarantee himself the 2022 rushing crown with a solid performance here. He also stands just 151 yards from breaking Marcus Allen’s single-season franchise rushing record. On top of that, Jacobs has stated that he wants to go out and play for his teammates in the finale.

Fantasy football implications

If you have Jacobs on your roster, absolutely start him this week. With backup Jarrett Stidham once again starting, there is extra incentive for the Raiders to feed their star tailback one last time. Lock him in.