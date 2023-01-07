How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for FA Cup third round vs. Coventry City

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will look to continue their FA Cup run when they take on Coventry City in the third round of the competition Saturday. Here’s a look at how you can catch all the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Coventry City

Date: Saturday, January 7

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website, ESPN+

After getting past Blyth Spartans in the FA Cup qualifying replay, Wrexham have breezed through the first two rounds of the competition. They defeated Oldham Athletic 3-0 in the first round before toppling Farnborough 4-1 in the second round. Although National League play is important for Wrexham to keep growing as a club, advancement in the FA Cup is important to fill the coffers as well.

This is the first meeting between Coventry City and Wrexham in the FA Cup. We’ll see who can move on to the fourth round of the tournament after this match.