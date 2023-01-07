Luka Doncic, Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Saturday, January 7

We’ve got just five games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with action tipping off at 6 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 7

Keldon Johnson (hamstring) - TBD

Johnson suffered this injury Friday against the Pistons and he seems unlikely to play here. If he is ruled out, Jeremy Sochan and Josh Richardson could be good value adds in DFS lineups.

Zach LaVine (injury management) - TBD

Alex Caruso (ankle) - TBD

Caruso didn’t play Friday, so we’ll see if he can suit up Saturday. LaVine has played some back-to-back sets this season, so there’s a chance he takes the court again Saturday after playing 38 minutes in Friday’s win.

Luka Doncic (ankle) - probable

Doncic has continued to play insane minutes and the Mavericks occasionally do sit him for rest. He has popped up at times with an ankle injury as well, but Dallas should have its star point guard in.

Andrew Wiggins (illness) - probable

Andre Iguodala (injury management) - available

Wiggins missed 15 games with a groin injury and then an illness. He is set to return to the floor and will help the Warriors tremendously on both sides of the ball. Iguodala is set to make his season debut and is expected to be on a minutes limit if he does play.

LeBron James (ankle) - TBD

Russell Westbrook (foot) - TBD

Lonnie Walker (knee) - OUT

Troy Brown Jr. (quad) - TBD

We’ll see exactly who suits up for the Lakers in this one later in the day.

Malik Monk (calf) - questionable

If Monk is out, Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes will see more shots in the offense.