Pick on the total for Kansas State-Baylor on January 7

The Big XII enters the weekend with all 10 conference members rated in the KenPom top 40 as the Kansas State Wildcats travel to Waco to face the Baylor Bears.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Baylor Bears (-6.5, 148)

The Wildcats are looking for an encore of their 116-103 win against Texas earlier in the week, which is the highest scoring game of any college basketball game that ended in regulation this season.

Despite allowing triple-digits to Texas, Kansas State still ranks 27th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis thanks to generating a turnover on 22.8% of possessions on defense, which ranks 23rd among Division I teams.

Baylor is also one of the top teams in the country at generating turnovers, rating 18th in the country in turnovers forced on a per possession basis at home and 33rd overall including road and neutral court games.

The Baylor defense has also played its best at home this season, with the Bears 24th in points allowed on a per possession basis at home compared to 72nd overall, allowing 24.4 points fewer per 100 possessions than in a road or neutral court environment.

On offense Baylor has had a difficult time taking care of the ball, as they rank 258th in the country in turnovers on a per possession basis, which has led to the team scoring 65 points or fewer in four of their last seven games.

Kansas State has allowed 65 points or fewer in 10 of their 12 games that have not gone to overtime this season and with Baylor solid on the glass with a rebound rate that is 24th amongst Division I teams, both teams respective defenses will bounce back from sub-par performances earlier in the week.

The Play: Kansas State vs. Baylor Under 147.5

