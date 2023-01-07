Breaking down NFL betting splits for Chiefs vs. Raiders in Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs wrap up their season with a trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Raiders are ineligible for the playoffs, while the Chiefs attempt to hang onto the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Las Vegas took the 49ers to overtime with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the helm last week, while the Chiefs were able to pull off a tight win over the Broncos.

Let’s take a look at how the public is betting on this matchup. All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 18 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Chiefs are nine-point favorites. 42% of the handle and 44% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to cover.

Is the public right? It’s hard to tell whether Jarrett Stidham’s performance against the 49ers was a one-time fluke or a sign of more to come, but the public is right on hedging their bets against the Chiefs’ spread. KC is 4-11-1 against the spread this season, and this seems like the perfect matchup for the Raiders to cover.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 52.5. 76% of the handle and 62% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? The Chiefs’ last four opponents have averaged 21.5 points per game, and the Raiders’ last four have averaged 22.8. While that doesn’t quite add up to the over, we’re looking at two offensively-focused teams here whose defenses have not made much of a splash this season. The over is a good bet to take on 52.5.

Betting the moneyline: The Chiefs are road favorites with moneyline odds at -435. Moneyline odds for the Raiders are at +350. 79% of the handle and 85% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to win.

Is the public right? KC should be able to pull this one out. They might be 4-11-1 against the spread, but they’re 13-3, and with Patrick Mahomes and his elite slate of receivers doing whatever they want to the Raiders’ defense, the Chiefs should be able to take this one.