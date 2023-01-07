Breaking down NFL betting splits for Titans vs. Jaguars in Week 18

The Tennessee Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a high-stakes matchup at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday of Week 18. The winner of the game will clinch the AFC South and a playoff berth. The Jags have seen a late-season resurgence that allowed them to make it this far, while the Titans have struggled in the latter half of the season.

Let’s take a look at how the public is betting on this matchup. All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Jaguars, Week 18 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Jaguars are 6.5-point favorites. 49% of the handle and 55% of bets are being placed on the Jaguars to cover.

Is the public right? The Jags enter this weekend on a four-game winning streak that began with a victory over the Titans. They’ve held their last two opponents to just three points each, and have hit their stride at the exact right time of the season both offensively and defensively. While there’s a lot to play for, and the Titans are going to show up swinging, Tennessee will be starting a backup quarterback. If the Jags can neutralize Henry, they should be able to cover, but the public is split down the middle on this one — an understandable balance, given the stakes.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 40. 57% of the handle and 65% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? This is a low total, so the public is looking in the right direction on this. However, both teams have hit the under in their last two games. The Jaguars’ defense will be the biggest obstacle to the over hitting on Saturday.

Betting the moneyline: The Jaguars are home favorites with moneyline odds at -275. Moneyline odds for the Titans are at +230. 59% of the handle and 77% of bets are being placed on the Jaguars to win.

Is the public right? Absolutely. The Titans are struggling at this point in the season. They haven’t won a game since before Thanksgiving, and without Ryan Tannehill under center, this win should be a lock for Jacksonville.