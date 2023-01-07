Jared Verse announces return to Florida State for 2023 season

One of the top passing rushing prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft is off the board.

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse announced on Saturday that he will forego the NFL Draft and return to school for another season. Verse was being projected as a first-round pick with some mock drafts having him going in the top 10.

Verse spent his first two seasons in college at FCS Albany before transferring to Florida State following the 2021 season. He fit right in at the powerhouse program as he finished his first season with the Seminoles with 47 tackles, 16.5 TFLs, and nine sacks. Helping the program achieve 10 wins, he earned First Team All-American honors and boosted his draft stock. Electing to go back to school, he could potentially be a top five pick in the 2024 draft barring injury.

With Verse returning, Florida State will be a trendy pick to win the ACC and potentially be a darkhorse College Football Playoff candidate next season. The team made a huge step forward with its 10-win campaign in 2022 and things look to be trending up under head coach Mike Norvell.