Will Josh Jacobs play against the Chiefs in Week 18

Game-day update: Josh Jacobs will play today. He had missed practice due to needing to be with his father who had emergency heart surgery. His father told him he wanted him to play and will be watching from the hospital, per Tom Pelissero.

Game-day update: Our first sign of Josh Jacobs is a good one, as he is warming up as usual.

The Las Vegas Raiders season is over in terms of playoffs, but they still have one game remaining against division rival Kansas City. The team has already sat Derek Carr for the final two game in hopes to keep him healthy for a trade, so they are very much thinking about the future this week.

Running back Josh Jacobs had a tremendous season and will likely win the rushing title as he is 160 yards ahead of Nick Chubb at the moment. Jacobs could break the Raiders all-time rushing record on Saturday held by Hall of Famer Marcus Allen with 151 rushing yards.

But, the question remains, will Jacobs be active and if he is, will he see a big workload? Jacobs has played with nagging injuries in many games this season, but he is dealing with hip and oblique injuries and missed most practice due to “personal reasons.” He is officially questionable on the final injury report as well.

Beat writer Vic Tafur believes Zamir White will see a bigger workload to finish off the season and that Jacobs could miss the game. Nothing definitive has been reported though, which keeps us waiting until inactives are announced.

Josh Jacobs on Zamir White: “He is going to be a great back in this league.”

If Jacobs does end up starting, he could see fewer snaps as they give White a bit more work or Jacobs could be rested. The situation is tough for DFS and fantasy, but I’d probably keep White on my bench if Jacobs is active to be safe and start him if Jacobs is inactive.