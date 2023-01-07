Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe benched for most of first half vs. Alabama

The Kentucky Wildcats are engaged in a big-time SEC road showdown against the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide this afternoon and played most of the first half without its their most visible star.

Just a few minutes into the contest, reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe was benched and didn’t check back in until late in the period. Kentucky head coach John Calipari appeared to be visibly frustrated with the center’s effort from the outset of the contest and sent a message by having him sit out for an extended period of time against the favored Tide. Tshiebwe recorded no points and just one rebound before being benched.

UK entered Saturday’s game with a 10-4 overall record and a 1-1 mark in SEC play. The powerhouse is appears to be in for another dogfight throughout conference play and the veteran coach is pulling the benching tactic out of the book to wake his team up early in league play. We’ll see if they can turn things around and pull off the upset in Tuscaloosa, AL, today.