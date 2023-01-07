Live updates as 2023 NFL playoff bracket settled in Week 18

The 2022-23 NFL regular season comes to a close this weekend and by approximately 11:15 p.m. ET Sunday evening, we’ll know what the full bracket looks like for the 2023 NFL Playoffs. All 14 teams will be settled, both No. 1 seeds will be secured, and all six Wild Card weekend matchups will be settled.

Week 18 opens with a Saturday doubleheader and both games have playoff implications. The Raiders host the Chiefs and the Jaguars host the Titans. The Chiefs can secure the No. 1 seed with a win while the winner of the latter game clinches the AFC South.

Sunday brings 14 games and 11 of them could implicate the playoff picture. Some could change as earlier games finish up, so that could change. For example, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals in the 1 p.m. window, the Chargers will not have anything to play for against the Broncos in the 4 p.m. window.

Below is a look at the updated playoff bracket as Week 18 gets underway. We’ll be updating this all day Saturday and Sunday until the final bracket is settled for the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

NFC playoff bracket

#1 Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) — BYE

#2 San Francisco 49ers (12-4) vs. #7 Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

#3 Minnesota Vikings (12-4) vs. #6 New York Giants (9-6-1)

#4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) vs. #5 Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

AFC playoff bracket

#1 Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) — BYE

#2 Buffalo Bills (12-3) vs. #7 New England Patriots (8-8)

#3 Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) vs. #6 Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

#4 Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) vs. #5 Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)