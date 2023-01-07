 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Klay Thompson OUT Saturday vs. Magic with knee injury

The Warriors SG looks to be sidelined for this game.

Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors
 Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket during the game against the Detroit Pistons on January 4, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: Thompson has a knee injury and he will not play in Saturday’s game. He felt the pain before the opening tip and the Warriors have decided to exercise some caution with their shooting guard. Given Thompson’s injury history, this is a wise decision.

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was not seen on the team bench and he was pulled from the starting lineup ahead of Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic. There’s no back-to-back scenario here for the Warriors to rest Thompson as they usually do, so it’s not exactly clear what’s happening.

This is a totally unexpected move from the Warriors, who are usually quite diligent about providing timely updates on the status of their players. Thompson is also one of the most fierce competitors in the league, so this has to be a serious matter for him to be held out entirely.

With Thompson likely to be out or limited in this game, Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo take on bigger roles in this offense. DiVincenzo will get more shots, while Poole retains his typical workload. We’ll eventually get an update on Thompson’s status from the Warriors, and that’ll provide more clarity on the situation.

