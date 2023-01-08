Best DFS lineup strategy for Lions-Packers on Sunday Night Football

The 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close with an NFC North showdown on Sunday Night Football tonight as the Detroit Lions head to Lambeau Field to meet the Green Bay Packers. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

This matchup has major playoff implications as both teams are fighting for the final wild card spot in the NFC. Green Bay (8-8) can simply clinch the spot with a win at home this evening. Meanwhile, Detroit (8-8) needs both a win and a Seattle loss in Week 18 to get in and with the Seahawks playing earlier in the afternoon, the Lions will know their fate by kickoff.

Here, we’ll go over the best lineup strategy for DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Injuries

Detroit has listed G Kayode Awosika (ankle) as out for tonight’s matchup. Meanwhile, DE Michael Brockers (ankle), FB Jason Cabinda (knee), S DeShon Elliott (shoulder), CB Jeff Okudah (elbow), and C Frank Ragnow (foot) are all questionable.

Green Bay has just listed TE Josiah Deguara (calf) as questionable.

Captain’s Chair

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions — $14,400

Out of all of the skill position players in this NFC North showdown, Goff enters as the most viable DFS option by averaging 18.8 points per game. He consistently racks up multi-touchdown gamesand has done a great job at taking care of the football, accounting for just three turnovers in his last 10 games.

At $14,400, you can get really good value for him in the captain’s chair. He’ll have a tough challenge facing the surging Packers secondary, but I’d still lean on him to produce a solid evening.

D’Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions — $11,400

Another Lions player you could potential get tons of value out of in the captain’s slot is Swift. The running back racked up 27.7 points in DFS against the Bears last week, recording both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the blowout win. To neutralize the Packers’ secondary, we’ll probably see Goff target Swift even more out of the backfield tonight and that ups his fantasy value even more.

Value Plays

Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers — $5,000

Tonyan caught three of four targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in last week’s victory over Vikings, earning DFS managers 14.2 points for the week. He commanded four targets in the Packers’ previous matchup against the Lions back in November and there’s a chance he’ll come in handy in the red zone this evening.

Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers — $3,600

The veteran Cobb is basically a part-time player in the Packers offense, but you never know when he’ll step up and have a big performance. His last notable DFS performance came against the Eagles in Week 12, where he caught a touchdown in the loss to earn managers 9.9 points. In a game with high stakes like this one, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Aaron Rodgers lean on one of his trusted targets to get the job done.