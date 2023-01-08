Breaking down NFL betting splits for Lions vs. Packers on Week 18 Sunday Night Football

The Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in the last week of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC. This is the final Sunday Night Football game of the regular season. The Lions need a Seattle Seahawks loss in the afternoon slate to keep their postseason hopes alive, but the Packers can clinch the No. 7 seed in the NFC with a victory in this game.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Packers, Week 18 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Packers are 5-point favorites. 60% of the handle and 52% of bets are being placed on the Packers to cover.

Is the public right? I don’t think the public is right. Even if the Seahawks win earlier in the afternoon, Dan Campbell doesn’t seem like the type of head coach that is just going to go belly up. Detroit’s whole motto this season has been about pride, and I think we see the Lions come out and play this one close enough to cover.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 49.5. 58% of the handle and 61% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? When these teams met in Week 9, the Lions came away with the 15-9 victory. Green Bay has gotten healthier since then and has righted the ship of their season. Meaning that I think we see more points scored in this one than in their first meeting. We should see the over hit in this game as two solid offenses go at it.

Betting the moneyline: The Packers are home favorites with moneyline odds at -225. Moneyline odds for the Lions are at +190. 73% of the handle and 70% of bets are being placed on the Packers to win.

Is the public right? I do think the Packers will end up winning this game. Aaron Rodgers, at home, with a shot at taking his team to the playoffs? These are the types of moments we are accustomed to seeing him play well in. As stated, I do think that the Lions keep it close, but Green Bay should end the regular season with their fifth win in a row.