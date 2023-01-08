Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

Atletico Madrid will play host to league leaders Barcelona on Sunday as they look to gain some ground in the top four. Barca barely sit on top of the league, tied on points with Real Madrid but ahead on goal differential as they’re coming off a 1-1 draw against Espanyol on New Year’s Eve. Atletico logged a 2-0 win over Elche last week and will look to keep that momentum going against Robert Lewandowski and Barca.

Atletico Madrid v. Barcelona

Date: Sunday, January 8

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Atletico Madrid: +205

Draw: +220

Barcelona: +130

Moneyline pick: Barcelona +130

Barca got off to a rocky start after the World Cup break, logging a 1-1 draw with 16th-place Espanyol on Saturday thanks to a penalty kick in the 73rd minute. Marcos Alonso got the lone goal for his side in the seventh minute, but they were unable to find another to serve as the match winner. It’s just the second draw all season for Barcelona as they now sit at 12-2-1, with no room for error as Real Madrid are keeping pace with them at the top of the table.

Atletico Madrid, led by Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann, sit in fourth place with 27 points as they’ll look for a win here to inch closer to the top of the table. They’re coming off a 2-0 win over Elche thanks to goals from Joao Felix and Morata, marking Morata’s sixth goal of the season as he takes the lead over Griezmann, who sits with five.

Xavi’s side will look to bounce back with a win and should be able to get the job done with the likes of Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, and Gavi on the field. They’ll be without Jordi Alba, who will be sidelined due to a red card suspension, but will be full strength otherwise. Take Barca to get the win on the road.