Will Kellen Moore be an NFL head coach in 2023?

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has had a ton of success with the Dallas Cowboys. He was one of the youngest offensive coordinators when he took over and has quickly turned the offense into one of the best in the NFL. I would expect him to get some interviews this offseason.

Who is Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore?

Moore was a standout quarterback at Boise State. He went undrafted, but was signed by the Lions. He spent three seasons as their backup quarterback. He then went to the Cowboys and served as their backup for three seasons as well. After retiring from football, the Cowboys hired him as their quarterbacks coach.

After one season as the quarterbacks coach, Moore was promoted to offensive coordinator and has been their OC for three years. Their offense has gotten better in every season under him.

Why would he make a good head coach?

Moore got interviews with the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and Jacksonville Jaguars last season. His success with Dak going down has impressed many. His knowledge for the quarterback position and how to put offenses in positions to score points is impressive. Seeing him with an elite quarterback would be crazy to think about it. You would have to assume he’d be the play caller wherever he goes.

The Broncos are a great option for him. I would expect him to build Russell Wilson’s confidence back up by putting him in situations to be successful. They have a good defense which he would have to find a good defensive mind as the coordinator. I think he could turn that offense into a power in the AFC.

Which teams are interviewing him?

TBD