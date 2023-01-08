Will Dan Quinn be an NFL head coach in 2023?

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has turned this Dallas Cowboys defense into one of the best defenses they have had in a while. Quinn has a ton of experience and many think he should get another head coaching opportunity with the way he’s improved this Dallas defense.

Who is Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn?

Quinn has coached for some time. He was a defensive assistant at multiple FCS schools from 1994-2000. He then got opportunity in the NFL as he was with the San Francisco 49ers for four years as a defensive quality control coach and defensive line coach. For the next six years, he served as the defensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Seattle Seahawks.

He went back to college form 2011-2012 and was the defensive coordinator at Florida. The Seattle Seahwks then hired him as there defensive coordinator where he served that position for two years before being hired as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He was there from 2015-2020 and made a Super Bowl appearance there. He was fired midway through the 2020 season. In 2021, the Cowboys hired him as their defensive coordinator.

Why would he make a good head coach?

Experience. He took the Falcons to the Super Bowl during his last tenure as head coach. In just his first year with the Cowboys, Quinn won the Assistant Coach of the Year Award in the NFL. The way he’s transformed this defense into a powerhouse is incredible. They have some strong pieces, but three years ago they were one of the worst in the NFL. Quinn would make any team he goes to have a better defense. His schemes are impressive and he will get pressure on a quarterback wherever.

The big question would be who he’d hire as his offensive coordinator. He needs to get someone that can turn an offense around. A few openings seem to have good offensive situations, but need a good play caller. I don't see the Broncos as a place the Quinn will be hired, but that will be interesting to see. Both Cowboys coordinators could interview for the job.

Which teams are interviewing him?

TBD