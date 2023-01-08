Will Brian Flores be an NFL head coach in 2023?

Brian Flores served as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. However, you may remember him for his tenure as head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019-2021. There’s a chance Flores could have another head coaching opportunity in the near future, as several teams will likely be interested in him as a serious candidate.

Who is Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores?

Flores started coaching with the New England Patriots in 2008. From that time, he held multiple roles for the Patriots (special teams, linebackers coach, defensive assistant) until leaving for the Dolphins’ head coach spot after the 2018 season.

Flores went 24-25 in three years as the Miami head coach, and he put together back-to-back winnings seasons in 2020 and 2021. His firing after the 2021 season has sparked controversy, as Flores filed a lawsuit against the Dolphins alleging racism in hiring practices. He also accused Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of incentivizing him to lose games, offering $100,000 for every loss in order to better Miami’s spot in the upcoming 2020 draft.

Why would he make a good head coach?

Despite all of the controversy surrounding the exit of his three-year run as Miami’s head coach, Flores actually got results on the field. The Dolphins didn’t have a great roster and they patched things together with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jacoby Brissett. Flores overcame that to lead Miami to a 10-6 and 9-8 record in his last two seasons.

Flores could bring a defensive-minded approach to any team looking to bolster its defensive scheme. He’s of the Bill Belichick coaching tree, which isn’t a bad line to have on a resume.

Which teams are interviewing him?

TBD