Will Ken Dorsey be an NFL head coach in 2023?

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has led the Buffalo Bills to become of the NFL’s best offenses this season, led by a high-octane passing attack with a star quarterback. With the league evolving towards making offense more of a focal point, Dorsey should be among the names on the radar for teams with a vacant head coach position.

Who is Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey?

Dorsey is a former NFL player who had stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League during his seven-year career. He has close to 10 years of coaching experience after landing his first job with the Carolina Panthers back in 2013, starting as a quarterbacks coach after working as a scout for the team from 2011 to 2012.

After a brief stint with Florida International University as their Assistant Athletic Director in 2018, Dorsey returned to the NFL as the quarterbacks coach with the Buffalo Bills in 2019. Since then, he has slowly worked his way up the ranks, being elevated to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021. After Brian Daboll was hired as the coach of the New York Giants in 2022, Dorsey was promoted to offensive coordinator for the Bills this season.

Why would he make a good head coach?

Dorsey has long been coveted for offensive coordinator roles throughout the league, but he has some viable head coach interest given the Bills’ offensive success this season in the aftermath of Dabolls’ departure. The Bills are currently AFC East champions for the third straight season, remain in contention for the top seed in the conference, and boast the NFL’s fourth-ranked scoring offense. Additionally, in a league that is trending towards the passing game, Buffalo ranks sixth in passing yards per game.

The NFL is a copycat league, and teams are constantly on the search for the next great offensive guru to pair with an emerging quarterback. Given that this would mark his first head coaching experience, picking a veteran staff will be essential in determining year one success for him. Having experienced assistants on defense and special teams will be key alongside his knack for running the offense.

Which teams are interviewing him?

