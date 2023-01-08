Will Ben Johnson be an NFL head coach in 2023?

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has spearheaded one of the league’s breakout offenses this season, and it has resulted in the Lions competing for playoff contention. Breakout seasons do not go unnoticed, and it may be possible that Johnson draws some early head coaching buzz this offseason.

Who is Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson?

Johnson is a former player and coach who got his first stint as a graduate assistant with Boston College back in 2009. After transitioning to the NFL as an offensive assistant with the Miami Dolphins in 2012, Johnson worked his way up the ranks, serving as an assistant quarterbacks coach, tight ends coach, and wide receivers coach through 2018 with the Dolphins. Eventually, he made his way to the Lions as an offensive quality control coach in 2019.

Since arriving in Detroit, Johnson has been promoted to be the tight ends coach and eventual passing game coordinator, as then offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn saw his role decrease. For the 2022-2023 season, Johnson was promoted to become the offensive coordinator for the Lions.

Why would he make a good head coach?

The Lions' rebuild has arguably been ahead of schedule, as Detroit is currently 8-8 and in contention for a playoff spot. Much of their success has been a result of a high-octane offense, as Detroit is ranked fifth in points per game and eighth in passing yards per game. Despite being traded away and essentially cast off from the Rams, Jared Goff has thrived with Johnson as his offensive coordinator. Heading into Week 18, the former number-one overall pick ranks sixth in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns.

In a league that is evolving toward offense and spearheading a passing game that stretches the field, it’s no wonder why Johnson could draw some consideration for a head coaching position. Perhaps he’ll need another season as an offensive coordinator to justify a hire, but teams with young quarterbacks are always on the search for the next offensive guru. With the Lions' legitimate success this season, Johnson’s impact on the offense has not gone unnoticed.

Which teams are interviewing him?

TBD