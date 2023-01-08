Will Frank Reich be an NFL head coach in 2023?

Former head coach Frank Reich saw his tenure with the Indianapolis Colts come to an end this season, but chances are he has a second opportunity ready around the corner. With past head coaching experience to his name and credible success at the highest stage, he should be a hot commodity around the coaching carousel this offseason.

Who is former Colts head coach Frank Reich?

Reich is an experienced coach and former NFL quarterback who competed in the league for 14 seasons, most notably with the Buffalo Bills. Since his playing days, Reich has coached in the NFL since 2006, with his first stint coming with the Indianapolis Colts. He worked with the Colts as an assistant from 2006 through 2011, before working as an offensive assistant coach with the Arizona Cardinals and San Diego Chargers from 2012 to 2015.

Reich joined the Philadelphia Eagles as their offensive coordinator in 2016 and was part of the team’s championship win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Since then, he was head coach of the Colts from 2018 to 2022.

Why would he make a good head coach?

Reich will draw consideration once more given his coaching experience at various levels in the NFL, and most notably given his success in reaching, and winning, the Super Bowl. Not only was he able to overcome a Tom Brady-led Patriots offense, but he achieved success at the highest level with backup quarterback Nick Foles under center, who came in to replace the injured Carson Wentz at the tail end of their Super Bowl run.

Though the Colts have struggled to achieve the same type of success in recent years, much of their faults have come as a result of lacking a franchise quarterback. For teams with a stable option under center, Reich could be the ideal candidate to lift a team ready to compete for the long haul.

Which teams are interviewing him?

