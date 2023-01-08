 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions tees off Sunday at Kapalua in Maui. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Collin Morikawa reacts after his birdie on the 18th green during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, and Collin Morikawa is running away from the field with a six-shot lead at Kapalua in Maui.

The two-time major winner is at -24 after 54 holes, and could threaten the PGA TOUR record of 34-under, which was set by Cameron Smith at this event last year. Morikawa is a huge favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at -550 to win, with Scottie Scheffler (+1200), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000), and J.J. Spaun (+4500) all chasing him at -18. Jon Rahm (+2000) and Tom Kim (+5000) are both T5 at -17.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. NBC will have coverage from 4-6 p.m., with the Golf Channel taking over for the finish from 6-8 p.m., and no commercials for the final hour. Peacock will offer live streaming, and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will cover basically every shot from the first tee until the final ball is holed.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Round 4 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
7:30 AM Chad Ramey
7:40 AM Keegan Bradley
12:50 PM Mackenzie Hughes Sam Burns
1:00 PM Adam Scott Billy Horschel
1:10 PM Russell Henley Sahith Theegala
1:20 PM Viktor Hovland Trey Mullinax
1:30 PM Sepp Straka Cameron Young
1:45 PM Seamus Power Corey Conners
1:55 PM Ryan Brehm Will Zalatoris
2:05 PM Justin Thomas Scott Stallings
2:15 PM Aaron Wise Luke List
2:25 PM Tony Finau Patrick Cantlay
2:35 PM Tom Hoge J.T. Poston
2:50 PM Brian Harman Jordan Spieth
3:00 PM Hideki Matsuyama K.H. Lee
3:10 PM Max Homa Sungjae Im
3:20 PM Jon Rahm Tom Kim
3:30 PM J.J. Spaun Scottie Scheffler
3:40 PM Collin Morikawa Matt Fitzpatrick

