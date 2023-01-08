Full list of tee times for Final Round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, and Collin Morikawa is running away from the field with a six-shot lead at Kapalua in Maui.

The two-time major winner is at -24 after 54 holes, and could threaten the PGA TOUR record of 34-under, which was set by Cameron Smith at this event last year. Morikawa is a huge favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at -550 to win, with Scottie Scheffler (+1200), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000), and J.J. Spaun (+4500) all chasing him at -18. Jon Rahm (+2000) and Tom Kim (+5000) are both T5 at -17.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. NBC will have coverage from 4-6 p.m., with the Golf Channel taking over for the finish from 6-8 p.m., and no commercials for the final hour. Peacock will offer live streaming, and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will cover basically every shot from the first tee until the final ball is holed.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday.