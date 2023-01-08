 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How much will the winner of the Sentry Tournament of Champions receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, taking place in Kapalua, Hawai’i in 2023.

By DKNation Staff
Sentry Tournament of Champions - Previews Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is taking place at Kapalua Resort in Hawai’i this week as 39 of the world’s top golfers gather for one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events of 2023. The elevated events are far more exclusive than regular tournaments and have larger purses available than those at other PGA TOUR events.

Collin Morikawa looks like he’ll take home the top prize, as at -24 after three rounds he holds a six-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick, J.J. Spaun, and Scottie Scheffler. With such a limited field but not limited money, and since there is no cut, the entire field walks away from Kapalua pretty happy. Even Xander Schauffele, who withdrew midway through the second round with an injury and will finish in 39th place.

The total purse for the Sentry Tournament is set at $15 million. The winner receives $2.7 million, and the runner-up will take home $1.5 million. The tournament runs through Sunday, January 8.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions:

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Prize Money

Place Prize
Place Prize
1 $2,700,000
2 $1,500,000
3 $950,000
4 $730,000
5 $610,000
6 $500,000
7 $425,000
8 $383,000
9 $347,000
10 $320,000
11 $300,000
12 $285,000
13 $275,000
14 $265,000
15 $255,000
16 $245,000
17 $237,000
18 $232,000
19 $229,000
20 $226,000
21 $223,000
22 $221,000
23 $219,000
24 $217,000
25 $215,000
26 $213,000
27 $212,000
28 $211,000
29 $210,000
30 $209,000
31 $208,000
32 $207,000
33 $206,000
34 $205,000
35 $204,000
36 $203,000
37 $202,000
38 $201,000
39 $200,000

More From DraftKings Nation