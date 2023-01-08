How much will the winner of the Sentry Tournament of Champions receive in 2023

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is taking place at Kapalua Resort in Hawai’i this week as 39 of the world’s top golfers gather for one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events of 2023. The elevated events are far more exclusive than regular tournaments and have larger purses available than those at other PGA TOUR events.

Collin Morikawa looks like he’ll take home the top prize, as at -24 after three rounds he holds a six-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick, J.J. Spaun, and Scottie Scheffler. With such a limited field but not limited money, and since there is no cut, the entire field walks away from Kapalua pretty happy. Even Xander Schauffele, who withdrew midway through the second round with an injury and will finish in 39th place.

The total purse for the Sentry Tournament is set at $15 million. The winner receives $2.7 million, and the runner-up will take home $1.5 million. The tournament runs through Sunday, January 8.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions: