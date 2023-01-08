NFL playoff picture: What does Lions-Packers mean for NFC standings

The Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The Packers are five-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. This week’s Sunday Night Football game has massive playoff implications for the NFC.

Lions playoff picture

The Lions can still clinch a playoff berth. There is one wild card spot remaining in the NFC, and either Detroit, Green Bay or the Seattle Seahawks will earn it. In order for the Lions to get it, they need to win against the Packers, and they need the Seahawks to lose. Detroit can also advance by tying the Packers and Seattle losing. The final way the Lions can earn the spot is if they tie Green Bay, the Seahawks tie, and the Washington Commanders beat the Dallas Cowboys.

Packers playoff picture

Green Bay has a much easier path to the playoffs, and it isn’t nearly as convoluted. The Packers control their own destiny, so for them, it is “win and in.” If they lose, their season is done.